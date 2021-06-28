Clear
Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded in Times Square by a stray bullet during gunfire from a possible dispute between vendors, authorities said.

The 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, news outlets reported. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

Surveillance video of the shooting showed the gunman with a weapon in hand. Bystander video also showed the victim being taken away on a stretcher.

Sunday’s shooting took place near the site of a May 8 shooting that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl. A man was later arrested in Florida following that shooting and charged with attempted murder.

