How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest weekly gain since February.

The Dow’s gains were driven by a surge in Nike, which reported blowout earnings late Thursday and gave investors a strong outlook for the year. Nike jumped 15.5%. FedEx fell 3.6% after the company announced it would increase its spending to reduce delays.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.21 points, or 0.3%, to 4,280.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.02 points, or 0.7%, to 34,433.84.

The Nasdaq fell 9.32, or 0.1%, to 14,360.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.77 points, less than 0.1%, to 2,334.40.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 114.25 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 1,143.76 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 330.01 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 96.65 points, or 4.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 524.63 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 3,827.36 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,472.11 points, or 11.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 359.54 points, or 18.2%.

The Associated Press