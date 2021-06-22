Sunny
Portland police halt minor traffic stops, citing disparity

By AP News
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2020 file photo, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell speaks during a news conference. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that officers will no longer pull over vehicles for low-level violations where public safety isn't a concern. Wheeler said the change was due in part to the fact that Black drivers are pulled over in disproportionate numbers in the city. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon’s largest city are being advised to no longer pursue drivers for low-level traffic infractions — including expired plates and broken headlights — unless related to an immediate safety threat. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also announced on Tuesday that addition, if police do stop a driver then they must receive recorded consent before searching the vehicle and clearly inform the person that they have the right to refuse. Wheeler said both of the changes are in response to data showing a a disparate impact on Black drivers for traffic stops and vehicle searches. While 6% of Portlanders are Black, they account for 18% of traffic stops in the city. 

By SARA CLINE
Associated Press/Report for America

