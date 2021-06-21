Feinberg named managing editor of Idaho Press newspaper

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Press has named Teddy Feinberg as its new managing editor.

Feinberg, who has been a news editor at The Bakersfield Californian for 2 1/2 years, was selected after a nationwide search, the Idaho Press announced Monday. He succeeds Holly Beech, who worked at the Idaho Press for a decade before taking a job with the Idaho Office for Refugees last month.

“We considered several candidates for this position and Teddy was a solid standout,” Idaho Press Publisher Matt Davison said. “He has a passion for local community journalism and the enthusiasm to keep the Idaho Press moving forward and adapting to today’s readers. I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes here at the Idaho Press.”

Feinberg, 38, served as sports editor of the Central Washington University student newspaper The Observer while attending college there. He worked at newspapers in Roswell and Las Cruces, New Mexico; and York, Pennsylvania, before starting at The Californian in 2017. He was promoted to news editor in 2019.

Feinberg said he’s eager to lead the rapidly growing newspaper in the rapidly growing Treasure Valley.

“I feel blessed to get the opportunity to prove myself in a new market. I believe (the Idaho Press) is right where I’m meant to be,” he said. “It feels like the right place at the right time. I’m very excited to get started.”

Feinberg’s first day is July 6.