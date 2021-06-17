Clear
Officer and suspect killed in shooting in north Georgia

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — A police officer and a suspect were killed in a shooting that began with a traffic stop in north Georgia, authorities said early Thursday.

The encounter between the Holly Springs officer and a male suspect began in Holly Springs, a small city about an hour’s drive northwest of Atlanta, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The statement offered no more details.

“We are in the process of notifying the officer’s family members and attempting a positive identification of the suspect,” Holly Springs police spokeswoman April Van Alstine said in a statement.

“Please keep the Holly Springs Police Department (Georgia) in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of one of their officers who was killed in the line of duty last night,” the nearby Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said on its social media accounts.

