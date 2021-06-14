Lordstown Motors, Centene fall; State Street, Equinix rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Lordstown Motors Corp., down $2.15 to $9.26.

The commercial electric vehicle maker’s CEO and chief financial officer resigned.

Washington Prime Group Inc., down $1.46 to $3.38.

The mall owner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the virus pandemic slammed retailers.

Royal Philips N.V., down $2.25 to $54.25.

The health care technology company recalled some of its breathing devices because of a defect with a foam component.

Centene Corp., down $2.03 to $68.78.

The health care company will pay $143 million to Ohio and Mississippi as part of a legal settlement over its pharmacy benefits unit.

Equinix Inc., up $7.95 to $823.99.

The digital infrastructure company formed new joint ventures with GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

State Street Corp., up $1.05 to $84.79.

The investment bank gave investors an encouraging update on investment services and fees.

Charles Schwab Corp., down $1.91 to $72.01.

Investors were disappointed with the financial services company’s activity report for May.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 5 cents to $28.28.

Oil prices slipped and weighed down energy company stocks.