US defender Mark McKenzie targeted with online racial abuse

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — United States defender Mark McKenzie has been subjected to racial abuse on social media following his team’s 3-2 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final. The 22-year-old McKenzie is Black. He says in an Instagram post that “the amount of racial abuse and personal attacks on myself and family from ‘supporters’ and ‘non supporters’ just ain’t it.” His post included an example of the abuse that followed Sunday night’s game in Denver. McKenzie plays for Genk. He joined the Belgian club in January from the Philadelphia Union of the MLS.