Archer, Georgia Tech put clamps on Indiana St. in 9-0 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Compton and Andrew Jenkins each batted 3 for 5 and Compton homered twice and Georgia Tech took control from the outset beating Indiana State 9-0 in an elimination game of the Nashville Regional on Sunday.

Andy Archer locked down the Sycamores going the distance striking out seven and giving up just four hits to even his record on the season (5-5).

Luke Waddell hit the game’s second pitch over the right field wall for his ninth home run of the season. After Tres Gonzalez walked and Kevin Parada struck out, Compton homered to right on a 2-0 pitch for a three-run lead. The Yellow Jackets (31-24) added another run for a 4-0 lead after one.

In the second, Parada singled up the middle to score Gonzalez after his leadoff double that came on a 3-2 pitch. Two innings later, Compton hit a solo shot, his seventh of the season, for a 6-0 advantage. Jenkins and Justyn-Henry Malloy hit back-to-back solo homers in the sixth and Parada single to score Waddell who earlier doubled.

Seth Gergely went 2 for 3 for the Sycamores (31-21).