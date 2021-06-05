Florida State rallies to eliminate Arizona at Women’s CWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Florida State rallied to beat Arizona 4-3 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game. The Seminoles advanced to play No. 5 seed Oklahoma State in an elimination game Saturday night. With the score tied at three heading into the bottom of the seventh, Florida State’s Kaley Mudge led off with a single. She advanced to second on a fielder’s choice and third on a throwing error by Arizona second baseman Reyna Carranco. Mudge scored the game winner on a sacrifice fly by Cassidy Davis.

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer