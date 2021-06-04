How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended the week with solid gains on Wall Street after a lukewarm report on the job market raised hopes the Federal Reserve will keep the accelerator floored on its support for the economy.

The Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May. That was an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still fell short of forecasts. Companies are still struggling to find enough workers as the economy recovers.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.04 points, or 0.9%, to 4,229.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.35 points, or 0.5%, to 34,756.39.

The Nasdaq rose 199.98 points, or 1.5%, to 13,814.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.16 points, or 0.3%, to 2,286.41.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 25.78 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 226.94 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 65.75 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.44 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 473.82 points, or 12.6%.

The Dow is up 4,149.91 points, or 13.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 926.21 points, or 7.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 311.56 points, or 15.8%.

The Associated Press