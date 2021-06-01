Sunny
99.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Feds: Seattle man arrested trying to join ISIS

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — The Justice Department says a 20-year-old Seattle man has been arrested trying to join the Islamic State terror group.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle said Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested Friday as he checked in for a flight to Cairo.

The complaint described him as self-radicalized and said he came to the agency’s attention when members of a Seattle-area mosque reported concerns.

The FBI said Williams posted a video of himself online pledging loyalty to ISIS. Court records did not list a lawyer who might respond to the allegations on his behalf.

Williams was scheduled to have an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 