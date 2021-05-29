Pulisic 1st American man to play in a Champions League final

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Christian Pulisic has become the first American man to play in a Champions League final. He came away with a winner’s medal and almost a goal. The Chelsea forward came on as a substitute in the 66th minute with the London club leading Manchester City 1—0 in Porto on Saturday. The 22-year-old Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. He had a chance to double the lead when he lifted the ball over Ederson but it went wide in the 73rd.