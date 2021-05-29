Sunny
85.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pulisic 1st American man to play in a Champions League final

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Christian Pulisic has become the first American man to play in a Champions League final. He came away with a winner’s medal and almost a goal. The Chelsea forward came on as a substitute in the 66th minute with the London club leading Manchester City 1—0 in Porto on Saturday. The 22-year-old Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. He had a chance to double the lead when he lifted the ball over Ederson but it went wide in the 73rd.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 