Jet setters: US starts grueling stretch Sunday at Swiss View Photo

American soccer players are piling up air miles — all in preparation for unprecedented travel. Jet setters like never before, the No. 10 U.S. plays 13th-ranked Switzerland in an exhibition on Sunday at St. Gallen, then travels about 5,200 miles to face Honduras on Thursday at Denver in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal. The Nations League final against Mexico or Costa Rica follows in Denver on June 6, followed by a friendly against Costa Rica at Sandy, Utah, on June 9. This mimics the grueling compacted World Cup qualifying schedule that starts in September.

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer