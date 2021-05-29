Sunny
Jet setters: US starts grueling stretch Sunday at Swiss

By AP News
Mainz's Moussa Niakhate, left, vies for the ball with Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,Pool)

American soccer players are piling up air miles — all in preparation for unprecedented travel. Jet setters like never before, the No. 10 U.S. plays 13th-ranked Switzerland in an exhibition on Sunday at St. Gallen, then travels about 5,200 miles to face Honduras on Thursday at Denver in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal. The Nations League final against Mexico or Costa Rica follows in Denver on June 6, followed by a friendly against Costa Rica at Sandy, Utah, on June 9. This mimics the grueling compacted World Cup qualifying schedule that starts in September.

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

