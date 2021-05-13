Sunny
84.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hyundai plans to invest $7.4 billion in US by 2025

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea. Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, for problems that can cause engine fires. In one recall, owners are being told to park outdoors until repairs are made. That recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

Hyundai plans to invest $7.4 billion in US by 2025

Photo Icon View Photo

Hyundai plans to invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to make electronic vehicles, enhance production facilities and invest further in smart mobility solutions.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., said Thursday that Hyundai and Kia will invest in growing its electronic manufacturing footprint to scale production and satisfy U.S. market demands. Hyundai Motor will offer a variety of American-made electric vehicles to U.S. consumers starting next year.

Hyundai Motor Group will create a subsidiary in Washington D.C. to spearhead its urban air mobility businesses. In addition, Hyundai and its partner Aptiv will use their joint venture, Motional, to commercialize driverless technology. Motional received a driverless license in Nevada and plans to commercialize robotaxi service there in 2023 along with its partner Lyft. Motional has started testing Hyundai’s all-electric IONIQ 5 equipped with advanced autonomous driving technology on public roads.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 