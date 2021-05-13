Sunny
Full circle: Texas Motor Speedway’s Gossage stepping down

By AP News
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, Eddie Gossage, Texas Motor Speedway president, speaks during the track's media day in Fort Worth, Texas. Eddie Gossage is stepping down after overseeing the track's first 25 seasons of racing. Gossage said Thursday, May 13, 2021, that his final event at the track will be NASCAR's All-Star race June 13, which will be a full-circle ending to his 32 years working for Speedway Motorsports and Bruton Smith. (Ross Hailey/Star-Telegram via AP, File)

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage is stepping down after overseeing the track since it opened  24 years ago. Gossage says his final event will be NASCAR’s All-Star race on June 13. He says that will be a full-circle moment for his 32 years working for Speedway Motorsports and Bruton Smith. Gossage was a young public relations director at Charlotte Motor Speedway. When Smith built Texas Motor Speedway, which opened in 1997, Gossage was the track’s general manager. He added the title of TMS president in 2004. He is one of the longest-tenured employees at Speedway Motorsports.

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

