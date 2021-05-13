Full circle: Texas Motor Speedway’s Gossage stepping down View Photo

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage is stepping down after overseeing the track since it opened 24 years ago. Gossage says his final event will be NASCAR’s All-Star race on June 13. He says that will be a full-circle moment for his 32 years working for Speedway Motorsports and Bruton Smith. Gossage was a young public relations director at Charlotte Motor Speedway. When Smith built Texas Motor Speedway, which opened in 1997, Gossage was the track’s general manager. He added the title of TMS president in 2004. He is one of the longest-tenured employees at Speedway Motorsports.

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer