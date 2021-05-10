Sunny
54.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

6-year-old girl fatally shot at San Antonio car club meetup

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was fatally shot after an altercation during a car club meetup in San Antonio, police said.

A dispute broke out and the girl was struck by gunfire into the vehicle she was inside shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to police. The girl’s mother was grazed in the back by a bullet, police said.

The child was taken to a San Antonio hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

“This is just a very unfortunate event,” police spokesman Cory Schuler said. “We’re going to do our best to bring whoever is responsible to justice.”

Police said one person was detained for questioning but no arrests have been announced.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 