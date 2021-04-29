Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 10

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — The driver of a van that crashed and burst into flames on a Georgia interstate has been arrested and charged with six counts of homicide by vehicle, police said Thursday.

Six women inside the van were killed and 10 others also in the van were injured in the Saturday wreck outside Atlanta.

Investigators believe Monica Manire of Byron made a reckless lane change, which caused the van to flip on its side, Gwinnett County police said. She was being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

Witnesses have told police a second vehicle unexpectedly changed lanes ahead of the van, which then went out of control, rolled onto its side and slid across two lanes of the interstate. The van then burst into flames.

Police said the women killed were all from Georgia and ranged in age from 26 to 53.

Many of the passengers were part of a sober living community called We Are Living Proof. Relatives say they were heading to a recovery meeting when the crash happened. Manire and nine passengers survived.