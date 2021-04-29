Light rain
Caterpillar 1Q sales rise as dealers boost inventory levels

By AP News

Caterpillar’s sales rose in the first quarter as market conditions for the machinery company begin to improve and dealers increase their inventory levels.

Revenue climbed to $11.89 billion from $10.64 billion thanks to increased sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and changes in dealer inventories. Dealers boosted inventories by $700 million during the first quarter compared with $100 million in the prior-year period.

The performance easily beat the $11.05 billion in revenue analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Shares climbed nearly 3% before the market open on Thursday.

Sales for the construction industries segment rose 27%. North American sales climbed slightly, with higher end-user demand driven mostly by residential construction.

“We’re encouraged by improving conditions in our end markets and are proactively managing supply chain risks,” Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a statement.

For the three months ended March 31, Caterpillar Inc. earned $1.53 billion, or $2.77 per share. A year earlier it earned $1.09 billion, or $1.98 per share.

Stripping out restructuring costs and other items, earnings were $2.87 per share. That’s well above the $1.93 per share that Wall Street was looking for.

Shares of the for the Deerfield, Illinois, company rose about 2% before the opening bell.

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer

