Sunny
52.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Florida zoo welcomes 27.5 ounce baby klipspringer antelope

Sponsored by:
By AP News
In this April 2021 photo provided by the Brevard Zoo, a baby klipspringer antelope stands in an enclosure at the zoo in Melbourne, Fla. The male calf, born on April 15, is the ninth klipspringer born at the zoo. (Elliot Zirulnik/Brevard Zoo via AP)

Florida zoo welcomes 27.5 ounce baby klipspringer antelope

Photo Icon View Photo

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A baby klipspringer antelope is bonding with its mother before making a public debut at a Florida zoo.

The calf was born April 15 to mother Deborah and father Ajabu at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne. The calf weighed 27.5 ounces (.78 kilograms) at birth, zoo officials said in a news release Friday.

Zoo officials have not yet named the calf. It is nursing and appears to be in good health, the release said. The male calf was the ninth klipspringer born at the zoo.

The species of antelope typically gives birth to one calf, which will grow to between 18 and 40 pounds (8 to 18 kilograms). They are native to rocky areas of the sub-Saharan Africa, and are known for their surefootedness.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 