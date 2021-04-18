Sunny
Minnesota authorities respond to police-involved shooting

By AP News
Two Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents begin investigating the scene of an officer-involved shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Burnsville, Minn. A snippet of the traffic camera video posted online showed a man stepping out of a slowly moving vehicle on a highway on-ramp, then stepping into traffic and appearing to try to stop the SUV, which slowed and then veered away. A police car quickly pulled up next to the man. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota say they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted about 4 p.m. Sunday that agents were en route to the incident. They gave no other details. Police in Burnsville didn’t immediately respond to a message.

The Star Tribune, citing traffic camera video, said the man jumped out of a moving white car, ran along the median and into traffic, and appeared to point a gun at a white SUV.

A snippet of the traffic camera video posted online showed the man stepping out of a slowly moving vehicle on a highway on-ramp, then stepping into traffic and appearing to try to stop the SUV, which slowed and then veered away. A police car quickly pulled up next to the man.

The shooting comes a day before closing arguments in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd, and after a week of unrest that followed the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Black man by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, another suburb.

