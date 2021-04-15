Caltrans adds 5 EV fast chargers on US 395, Highway 58

BISHOP, Calif. (AP) — Drivers of electric vehicles have new fast charge options on U.S. 395 in Inyo County and on State Route 58 in Kern County, the California Department of Transportation said Thursday.

“These chargers bring increased mobility for travelers and residents to many of our long-distance destinations along California’s eastern corridor,” Caltrans District 9 Director Ryan Dermody said in a statement.

On the 395, fast chargers have been installed at the Coso Junction Rest Area north of Pearsonville, the Division Creek Rest Area south of Bishop and at the Caltrans office in Bishop. On the 58, two charging stations are in place at the Boron Rest Area west of Boron.

Caltrans said the Level 3 DC fast chargers provide an approximate 80% charge in 30 minutes to EVs with fast-charging capability. The chargers can connect to most electric vehicles, including Teslas with an adapter, and charging is free.

Caltrans earlier placed 22 fast chargers in the Central Valley, six in San Diego County, two in Monterey County, one in San Luis Obispo County, two Level 2 charging stations in Napa County and three in Contra Costa County.