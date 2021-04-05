Mostly sunny
48.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

ISM survey: U.S. services surge to record high in March

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Joe Got Prince who works for the the Goyenechea family at the Maemax Market and restaurant holds a Halo-Halo dessert in La Vergne, Tenn., on March 25, 2021. There are dozens of global markets in Middle Tennessee, each selling hard-to-find foods and ingredients from cuisines around the world. Shops like Maemax represent a growing industry nationally — while the overall American supermarket industry grew just 0.6 percent from 2015 to 2020, the globally-focused supermarket industry grew 3 percent over that same period.(Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP)

ISM survey: U.S. services surge to record high in March

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as the easing of coronavirus restrictions released pent-up consumer demand.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday that its nonmanufacturing index rose to an all-time high 63.7 last month from 55.3 in February. The old record of 60.9 was set in October 2018.

New orders also hit a record, and hiring and prices grew faster.

Anything above 50 signals growth, and the services sector is on a 10-month winning streak since rebounding from the economic impact of the pandemic last spring. The March reading was much higher than economists had expected.

Although debate on economic policy often focuses on manufacturing, services — such as banks, retailers and restaurants — account for 71% of all U.S. jobs and 83% of private jobs.

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 