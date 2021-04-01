Clear
60.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Defending champ Ash Barty returns to Miami Open final

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland follows through on a serve to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Hurkacz won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Defending champ Ash Barty returns to Miami Open final

Photo Icon View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Defending champion Ash Barty returned to the final of the Miami Open by beating No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets. On Saturday, Barty will play the winner of the second semifinal between Bianca Andreescu and Maria Sakkari. On the men’s side, unseeded 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda’s breakthrough run ended with a quarterfinal loss to No. 4 Andrey Rublev in straight sets. Korda was slowed in the second set by a left thigh injury. Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland will play in their first semifinal at a top-level ATP event when they meet Friday night. 

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 