Defending champ Ash Barty returns to Miami Open final

MIAMI (AP) — Defending champion Ash Barty returned to the final of the Miami Open by beating No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets. On Saturday, Barty will play the winner of the second semifinal between Bianca Andreescu and Maria Sakkari. On the men’s side, unseeded 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda’s breakthrough run ended with a quarterfinal loss to No. 4 Andrey Rublev in straight sets. Korda was slowed in the second set by a left thigh injury. Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland will play in their first semifinal at a top-level ATP event when they meet Friday night.

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer