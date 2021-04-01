Ex-officer pleads guilty, gets 30 years for killing his wife

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama police officer has pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife, whose body was found in a high school parking lot over a year ago.

On Wednesday, Jason Bragg McIntosh, 46, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of murder in the December 2019 death of Megan Louise Montgomery, news outlets reported. McIntosh was originally charged with capital murder.

Montgomery’s body was found in the parking lot below Mountain Brook High School by a routine patrol officer, who discovered her face down on the pavement with multiple gunshot wounds to the back and head, officers previously said.

Montgomery and McIntosh had been married for two years but months before her death, the pair had been involved in several domestic disputes, AL.Com reported.

McIntosh worked for the Birmingham and the Mountain Brook police departments before joining Hoover’s force in 1999. He resigned from the post in March 2019 following a domestic dispute between him and Montgomery, which ended with her being shot and wounded.

In May 2019, McIntosh was charged with domestic violence following another fight in which Montgomery suffered scrapes and red marks. That same month, Montgomery filed for divorce.

“Megan began dying on July 23, 2017, on their first date. Like a frog in a pot of boiling water, you gradually turn up the heat to boiling and the frog doesn’t know they’re dying. That’s what happened to Megan,” Montgomery’s mother, Susann Montgomery-Clark said after the proceedings. “That’s what domestic violence does.”

Under the plea deal, McIntosh was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

After the proceedings, McIntosh cried and hugged his family.

Attorney Tommy Spina said McIntosh “deeply regrets what he did and the pain he has inflicted onto so many people. He has accepted his punishment for those actions.”