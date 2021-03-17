Cloudy
Reynolds, Odunze receive US call-ups but not Hoppe

By AP News
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, right, challenges for the ball with Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Road stadium, in Leeds, England, Saturday, March 13, 2021.(Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Bryan Reynolds received his first call-up to the U.S. national team after the 19-year-old made his debut for Roma last weekend. Leicester backup goalkeeper Chituru Odunze also could debut against Jamaica on March 25 at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, or three days later at Northern Ireland. Forward Matthew Hoppe, who has scored five goals for Schalke this season, was not called in for a possible debut. Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter says has a slight injury, was not among the 26 players announced.

