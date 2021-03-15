Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask

Heavy snow
By AP News
FILE - IN this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, A family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of Walt Disney World in Florida, Mickey and Minnie are getting flashier threads and iconic structures such as Cinderella's Castle and the Tower of Terror are getting new lighting. Disney officials on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, unveiled the first details on how Disney World will celebrate its milestone anniversary.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man spat on a security officer at Walt Disney World after she asked him to put on a mask, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Kelly McKin, 51, of North Palm Beach, Florida, is facing a charge of battery on a uniformed security officer following the encounter last month, the arrest report said.

McKin was outside Disney’s Contemporary Resort when Disney World security officer Kristen Goldstein asked him to put on a mask while he was at the property. McKin told her he would once he was inside the building. When Goldstein told him Disney’s policy required masks to be worn at all times, McKin told her to leave him alone and spat on her before walking into the resort, the report said.

The security officer wasn’t directly hit, but some saliva did get on her forehead, the report said.

Security cameras caught an image of McKin and a bulletin was issued for him. McKin was stopped the next day after a Disney worker recognized him, according to the report.

Under questioning by a sheriff’s deputy, he denied spitting at Goldstein. He said he had talked with the security officer about the mask policy and promised to put his mask on once he entered the building, and that was the end of their interaction.

“I asked Kelly if he spat on Kristen or if he spat in the general direction of Kristen, and he replied he did not, and was adamant he did not spit on her,” Orange County Sheriff’s deputy Patrick Strawn wrote in the report.

McKin was told not to return to Disney World. No one on Monday answered a phone number listed for him in the arrest report.

Associated Press

