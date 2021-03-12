Mostly cloudy
56.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hamlet leads North Texas past Louisiana Tech 54-48

Sponsored by:
By AP News
North Texas guard James Reese (0) goes after the ball with Louisiana Tech forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Conference USA men's tournament, in Frisco, Texas, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Hamlet leads North Texas past Louisiana Tech 54-48

Photo Icon View Photo

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet had 18 points and six rebounds as North Texas defeated Louisiana Tech 54-48 in the semifinals of the Conference USA Conference Tourney on Friday.

Mardrez McBride had 11 points for North Texas (16-9), which will play Western Kentucky for the championship on Saturday. Zachary Simmons and Thomas Bell added 10 points each.

JaColby Pemberton had 12 points for the Bulldogs (21-7). Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 