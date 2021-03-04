AP Was There: Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier were both unbeaten when they met for the first time in what was billed the Fight of the Century. The heavyweight title was at stake, and there were political and racial overtones in the clash at Madison Square Garden. This is the original breaking AP copy filed from ringside that night, March 8, 1971. The story is sent verbatim as it moved that night.

By ED SCHUYLER JR.

AP Boxing Writer