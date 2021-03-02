Partly sunny
Deputies: Boy, 11, brought unloaded gun to elementary school

By AP News

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida elementary school student was arrested Tuesday after bringing an unloaded gun to school and threatening two classmates, authorities said.

A deputy stopped the 11-year-old boy as he got off the morning bus at Osceola Elementary School in Naples, according to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office news release. The fourth-grade student faces a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds.

Deputies learned earlier Tuesday morning that the boy had threated other students a day earlier, officials said. When they searched his backpack, they reported finding a handgun, the statement said.

Officials didn’t release the boy’s name.

Deputies said there was no further danger to the school.

