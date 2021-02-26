NYC schools chancellor exits, citing virus’ personal toll View Photo

New York City’s Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced Friday he will step down, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s personal toll on his family.

He will be replaced by Bronx Executive Superintendent Meisha Ross Porter, who will become the first Black woman to lead the nation’s largest public school district.

Carranza, who has spent three years on the job, briefly choked back tears at a news conference as he announced his decision to step down.

“I know the pandemic has not been easy for you or for any New Yorker,” he said. “And make no mistake, I am a New Yorker — well not by birth, but by choice — a New Yorker who has lost 11 family and close childhood friends to this pandemic. And a New Yorker who, quite frankly, needs to take time to grieve.”

He said that he felt the city’s public school system, with around 1 million students, was stable enough to handle a leadership change.

Porter is set to take over March 15, ready to “hit the ground running and lead New York City schools to a full recovery,” she said.

“We’ll do everything to reopen schools, starting with high schools, we’re ready to go,” she said.

Tens of thousands of New York City middle school students returned to their school buildings on Thursday for the first time since city schools were closed in November amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Some city elementary school students returned to in-person schooling in December, but upper-grade classrooms have remained closed except for those serving some special-needs students.

Parents of a majority of students in the school system opted to have their kids attend only remote classes this year.

“My job will be to remove the barriers to direct resources where they are needed most and communicate clearly around our shared goals and commitments, at every school in every neighborhood in every single part of borough,” Porter said.

Carranza came to the school system in 2018 with a top priority of addressing racial injustice in the schools, which are highly segregated.

He shared that goal with Mayor Bill de Blasio, but the two sometimes disagreed on how to address the issue, debating whether to end gifted and talented programs said to disfavor Black and Hispanic students who compromise the majority of students in the district.

“Let me just say, when I came to New York City three years ago, it was because I believed that this mayor believes in equity and believes in tearing down systems that oppress anyone,” Carranza said,

“Policy is never made in a perfect four-corner box where everybody automatically says ‘Yes, this is a piece of cake,’ and I’m going to love it,” he said. “What I have appreciated about this mayor is that he has allowed all of us at the table to have differing views and to argue those views and to advocate those views and come to a consensus.”

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew called Carranza a “real partner” in efforts to safely reopen schools.

“Too often he had to fight behind the scenes to keep the needs of students, staff and their families ahead of politics,” Mulgrew said in a statement. “We wish him well. He will be missed.”

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press Writer