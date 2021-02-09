Cloudy
60.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

American forward Llanez returns to US from Heerenveen

Sponsored by:
By AP News

American forward Ulysses Llanez has returned to the United States from the Netherlands “due to private circumstances,” his Dutch club Heerenveen of the Eredivisie said Tuesday.

The 19-year-old from Lynwood, California, has appeared in five league matches this season but none since Dec. 23. The Dutch team obtained him on loan on Sept. 15 from Wolfsburg of the German Bundesliga.

Llanez played for the U.S. at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup and made his senior national team debut on Feb. 1 last year against Costa Rica. He had a start and substitute appearance in the American team’s November friendlies.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 