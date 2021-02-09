Another winter storm brings more snowfall to Northeast View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Another winter storm is bringing additional snowfall to the Northeastern United States on Tuesday with the region expected to pick up several more inches of accumulation on top of a major snowstorm that hit the region Sunday.

The snow totals are expected to be far less than the storm that pushed through the region over the weekend. That storm dumped more than 2 feet (61 centimeters) in some areas.

The National Weather service said Tuesday’s snow was expected to come down at its steadiest in the Boston region in the mid to late afternoon.

Logan International Airport advised travelers to check with their airline on the status of their flight due to the wintery weather and to allow for extra time to get to and from the airport.

The weather service also warned that the accumulating snow on Tuesday will create hazardous travel conditions — especially on any untreated roads — in parts of the Northeast, including in areas of New York and Connecticut.

The relatively lighter snowfall is the third snowstorm to hit the region in the past 10 days.

The first storm lumbered into the region beginning on the last day of January and gathered force on Feb. 1, shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit.