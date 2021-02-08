Mostly sunny
Kansas’ record Top 25 run over; Michigan jumps to No. 3

By AP News
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has dropped out of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years. The Jayhawks’ record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25 is over. Gonzaga and Baylor held down the top two spots, just as they have all season, with the Bulldogs getting 55 of 63 first-place votes and the Bears getting the other eight. Michigan took advantage of Villanova’s loss at St. John’s to jump into the top three, rival Ohio State climbed three spots to No. 4 and the Wildcats rounded out the top 5.

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Basketball Writer

