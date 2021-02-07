Mostly clear
50.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Warren leads Florida Gulf Coast over North Alabama 69-60

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Warren had a career-high 28 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and Florida Gulf Coast defeated North Alabama 69-60 on Saturday night.

Cyrus Largie had 17 points for Florida Gulf Coast (9-6, 4-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), Eli Abaev scored 10 with seven rebounds and Caleb Catto grabbed eight rebounds.

Mervin James had 12 points for the Lions (10-6, 6-4) and Emanuel Littles added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Florida Gulf Coast also beat North Alabama 86-60 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 