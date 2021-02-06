Police: 2 children killed, 1 child wounded in Ohio shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, say two children were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting Friday.

A tweet from Toledo police said the children were shot “during a domestic dispute” and a suspect was in custody. The third child shot was in critical condition, police tweeted.

“We believe we have the guy responsible in custody,” Toledo police Lt. Daniel Gerken told news outlets at the scene, adding that the shooting took place inside an apartment. The unit is part of Byrneport Apartments in west Toledo, just off Airport Highway and a little over a mile north of the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Further details, including the names and ages of the children and the identity of the suspect, were not immediately released.