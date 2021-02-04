Sunny
Report: Gunman ambushes trooper, is shot in return fire

By AP News

MIAMI (AP) — A gunman who ambushed a state trooper’s patrol car on a Florida highway was shot when the trooper inside returned fire, authorities said Thursday.

The trooper was not hit but his car was riddled with bullets, highway patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho told news outlets.

The trooper was guarding a lane closure for a construction project when the man abruptly stopped his car and opened fire, Camacho said.

“It almost seems like the trooper was targeted,” Camacho said. The Highway Patrol did not release any further information.

The gunman was taken to a hospital. His condition was not available.

  Fire Alert