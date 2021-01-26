Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

Jaylyn Christopher Molina, 22, of Cost, also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of receiving child pornography after authorities found images on his cellphone while executing a search warrant, federal prosecutors said.

Kristopher Sean Matthews, of South Carolina, and Molina were charged last year with conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Their plotting allegedly began in May 2019, prosecutors said.

While President Donald Trump was in office, the pair had discussed traveling to Syria to fight with the Islamic State group or carrying out attacks at Trump Tower, the White House, the New York Stock Exchange or the headquarters of federal law enforcement agencies, according to court records.

Matthews pleaded guilty in November and is scheduled to be sentenced in March 4, while Molina’s sentencing is scheduled for April 22. Both men face up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge and Molina faces up to 20 years in prison on the child pornography charge.