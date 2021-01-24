Clear
Fitzgerald Jr. carries Tennessee St. past E. Illinois 65-54

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. registered 15 points as Tennessee State beat Eastern Illinois 65-54 on Saturday.

Ravel Moody had six rebounds for Tennessee State (3-10, 2-8 Ohio Valley Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Yusuf Mohamed added eight rebounds. Mason Green had three blocks.

Marvin Johnson had 16 points and five steals for the Panthers (5-10, 2-6), who have now lost five straight games. Henry Abraham added 12 points. Josiah Wallace had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

