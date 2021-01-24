Mostly cloudy
Crews recover body of Oregon woman swept away in mudslide

By AP News
Search and rescue crews continue to look for a missing woman whose car was swept away by a mudslide Wednesday in the Dodson area of the Columbia River Gorge, in Oregon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Searchers used inflatable yellow rafts and drove metal poles into deep mud as they searched for a woman who was missing in Oregon during a powerful winter storm. Authorities have found part of the SUV that 50-year-old Jennifer Camus Moore was driving when she was swept away. (Brooke Herbert/The Oregonian via AP)

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters on Saturday recovered the body of an Oregon woman whose vehicle was swept away in a deep mudslide during a winter storm last week, authorities said.

Jennifer Camus Moore, a registered nurse from Warrendale, Oregon, was driving in the Columbia River Gorge near the small community of Dodson when her SUV was buried under about 15 feet (4.6 meters) of mud, rock and trees.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said road crews used front loaders, dump trucks and other heavy equipment to clear the edges of the debris field as they tried to locate her in the wet, unstable mud.

A private contractor, Concrete GPR, helped verify the location of her vehicle on Saturday morning by using a high-powered metal detector. Crews dug a path to the vehicle with front-loaders.

“It’s not the outcome everyone would have hoped for,” Sgt. Steve Dangler said in a news release, “but at least at this point, it brings closure to the family and allows them to begin the grieving process.”

