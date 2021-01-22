Cloudy
Maryland officials to remember longtime Senate president

By AP News
The Maryland National Guard Honor Guard drapes the Maryland flag on the casket of Maryland Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller under the dome of the State House in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP, Pool)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials will be sharing memories of the nation’s longest-serving state Senate president.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday in the rotunda of the Maryland State House, where the body of Thomas V. Mike Miller is lying in repose.

He died last week at the age of 78 from cancer.

Senators are scheduled to speak in remembrance of their former colleague during their legislative session Friday afternoon.

Miller was a state legislator for 50 years. A Democrat, he served as president of the Maryland Senate for 33 years. He announced he was stepping down from the post in 2019, but he remained a senator until December.

