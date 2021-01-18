Four Colombia players ruled out of match against the US

Four Colombians have been ruled out of a match against the U.S. women’s soccer team because of coronavirus protocols. The U.S. Soccer Federation said a Colombia team staff member tested positive upon arrival in Florida and after contract tracing three players were isolated. The three players tested negative for COVID-19. A fourth player had inconclusive test results and was ruled out of the match. The players and staff member were not identified

By The Associated Press