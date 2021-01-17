Records: Trump allies behind rally that ignited Capitol riot View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press review of records finds that veterans of President Donald Trump’s failed campaign were key players in the Washington rally that spawned a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. The findings undercut claims that the Jan. 6 event was the brainchild of the president’s grassroots supporters. A pro-Trump nonprofit group called Women for America First hosted the “Save America Rally.” Paperwork filed to get an event permit from the National Park Service lists more than half a dozen people who just weeks earlier had been paid thousands of dollars by Trump’s campaign. Since the siege, several of them have scrambled to distance themselves from the rally.

By RICHARD LARDNER and MICHELLE R. SMITH

Associated Press