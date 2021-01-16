Sunny
Some in the GOP parrot far-right talk of a coming civil war

By AP News
FILE In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks as a Confederate-themed and other flags flutter in the wind during a rally in Washington. War-like imagery has begun to take hold in mainstream Republican political circles in the wake of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, with some elected officials and party leaders rejecting calls to tone down their rhetoric contemplating a second civil war. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — War-like imagery has begun to take hold in Republican circles, erupting into the open after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Some Republican elected and party officials have rejected calls to tone down rhetoric calling for a civil war. The charged language evoking the conflict that cleaved the United States over slavery 160 years ago follows a year of civil unrest over racial injustice. Some pro-Trump demonstrators brought symbols of the Old South to the Capitol, carrying Confederate flags inside and setting up a wooden gallows ominously nearby.

By JAY REEVES and JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

