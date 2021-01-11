Ford takes 2 of 3 North American vehicle of the year awards

Ford takes 2 of 3 North American vehicle of the year awards View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s new electric Mustang Mach E is the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, and the company’s F-150 pickup won truck honors from a group of auto journalists.

Hyundai’s Elantra compact car took Car of the Year as all three awards were announced during a Monday webcast.

About 50 automotive journalists serve as judges, for the three awards, which are announced every January. They’re chosen from dozens of candidates and must be new or substantially changed. Automakers often use the awards in advertising.

The judges evaluate finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction. The selection process started last summer.

Utility of the Year finalists included the Mach E as well as the Genesis GV80 and the Land Rover Defender. Pickup finalists included the F-150 as well as the Jeep Gladiator Mojave and Ram 1500 TRX.

In addition to the Elantra, car finalists included the Genesis G80 and the Nissan Sentra.