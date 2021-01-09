Moody, Davis lead hot-shooting Arkansas past Georgia 99-69 View Photo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Moses Moody and Davonte Davis combined for 45 points, five reached double figures in scoring and Arkansas raced away to to a 99-69 win over Georgia on Saturday, shooting over 50% from either side of the 3-point arc.

Moody led with 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting, Davis added 20 on 9-for-14 shooting —- both were career highs in scoring. Jalen Tate and Vance Jackson each scored 15 for the Razorbacks (10-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference), Jackson making 4 of 5 from distance, and JD Notae scored 12. Tate double-doubled with 10 assists as Arkansas had 24 assists on 36 makes.

Arkansas was 36 of 69 from the floor (52%) and made 12 of 21 from distance (57%). Arkansas also scored 25 points off 21 Georgia turnovers and outrebounded the Bulldogs 40-30.

Andrew Garcia and Toumani Camara each scored 15 points to lead Georgia (7-3, 0-3) while Sahvir Wheeler added 14.

With a six-point lead at the half, Arkansas strung together runs of 12-0 and 14-3 to break the game open in the final 20 minutes. The Razorbacks were 60% shooting in the second half (21 of 35) and 75% from deep, making 6 of 8 3-pointers.

The Razorbacks were without freshman guard Khalen Robinson, sidelined by a persistent foot injury.

Arkansas rebounded from back-to-back losses to ranked Missouri and Tennessee and will next travel to LSU on Wednesday. Georgia plays host to Auburn on Wednesday.

