Mostly cloudy
46.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Five Eastern Michigan players in double figures in 71-59 win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Drew Lowder had 18 points to lead five Eastern Michigan players in double figures as the Eagles beat Akron 71-59 on Saturday.

Yeikson Montero added 14 points for the Eagles (3-3, 1-2 Mid-American). Bryce McBride, Noah Morgan and Ty Groce had 10 points each. Montero also had six rebounds.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 10 points for the Zips (4-2, 2-1) as did Maishe Dailey.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 