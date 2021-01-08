Mostly cloudy
58.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Veteran Quiroz earns 2nd career ATP Tour win at Delray Beach

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MIAMI (AP) — Qualifier Roberto Quiroz overcame a shaky stretch in the first set Friday to beat American Noah Rubin 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the opening round of the Delray Beach Open.

Quiroz led 5-3, lost serve twice and then rallied, dominating the tiebreaker. The victory was the second career ATP Tour win for the 28-year-old Ecuadorian, who played at the University of Southern California.

Quiroz’s uncle, 1990 French Open champion Andres Gomez, played his final ATP Tour match at the inaugural Delray Beach Open in 1993.

In other first-round play, American Christian Harrison swept Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina, 6-4, 6-2, and Bjorn Fratangelo beat fellow American Kevin King 6-2, 6-2. .

Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia eliminated Andrej Martin of Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4, and Cameron Norrie of Britain drubbed J.C. Aragone of the United States.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 