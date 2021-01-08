Mostly cloudy
Johnson lifts E. Illinois over Murray St. 74-68

By AP News

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Marvin Johnson had 22 points as Eastern Illinois beat Murray State 74-68 on Thursday night.

Josiah Wallace had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Eastern Illinois (5-5, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory with a closing 18-4 run.

The Panthers forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Chico Carter Jr. had 15 points for the Racers (4-6, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. KJ Williams added 13 points. Tevin Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

