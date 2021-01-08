Mostly clear
40.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bishop lifts Montana St. past Northern Colorado 79-67

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Xavier Bishop tied his career high with 28 points as Montana State rallied in the second half to beat Northern Colorado 79-67 on Thursday night in its Big Sky opener.

Jubrile Belo had 16 points and seven rebounds for Montana State (4-3). Amin Adamu added 10 points.

Matt Johnson II had 20 points for the Bears (5-5, 2-3). Bodie Hume added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Daylen Kountz had 12 points.

Northern Colorado led 60-52 midway through the second half when Bishop hit a jump shot that sparked a 17-0 surge that had the Bobcats in control 71-60 with 3:49 to play. Bishop added seven rebounds and five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 