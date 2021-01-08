Mostly clear
Jones, Moody lift S. Utah past Idaho 85-80

By AP News

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones and Aanen Moody scored 17 points apiece as Southern Utah won its eighth straight game, narrowly beating Idaho 85-80 on Thursday night. Dre Marin added 16 points for the Thunderbirds.

Ivan Madunic had nine rebounds for Southern Utah (8-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference).

Damen Thacker scored a career-high 27 points for the Vandals (0-8, 0-5). Gabe Quinnett added 10 points. Ja’Vary Christmas had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

